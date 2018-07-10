Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Posted: Mon Jul 09 19:32:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 19:32:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

step toward an even more innovative future. this empty ground will soon be an engineering design space and laboratory. work is already happening on the nearly 14- thousand square foot building. the university will use it for competition teams, robotics, and special-interest activities. "rose officials" sent us a rendering of the building. the addition doesn't have an official name just yet. but for now -- "rose" is callin the building "the bridge." the idea is it's kind of combing the curricular, and co- curricular things our students do, really into the extracurricular. the new center should be ready for students this coming winter. it is a two point two million dollar project. local kids put a little innovation of their own on
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lafayette beats TH Rex

Image

Jake Lautenschlager

Image

Veggie Derby takes off at fair

Image

July 9th Rick's Rallies

Image

Drew Bratcher

Image

VCSC meeting and school safety

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Veggie Derby at the fair

Image

New building coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

Food and Beverage tax passed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field