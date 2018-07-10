Speech to Text for New building coming to Rose-Hulman

step toward an even more innovative future. this empty ground will soon be an engineering design space and laboratory. work is already happening on the nearly 14- thousand square foot building. the university will use it for competition teams, robotics, and special-interest activities. "rose officials" sent us a rendering of the building. the addition doesn't have an official name just yet. but for now -- "rose" is callin the building "the bridge." the idea is it's kind of combing the curricular, and co- curricular things our students do, really into the extracurricular. the new center should be ready for students this coming winter. it is a two point two million dollar project. local kids put a little innovation of their own on