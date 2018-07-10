Speech to Text for Food and Beverage tax passed

and--- with that vote... you'll have a higher bill when you go to restruants in vigo county. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. county leaders gave the ok in a unanimous vote for a proposed food and beverage tax tonight. they hope your dollars will go toward building a new convention center in downtown terre haute. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live... she has more on "when" you can expect to pay -- and what's next on the council's to-do list. [b3]food and bev tax-live pkg starting september first -- if you dine out at a place like ???? in vigo county... expect to pay a 1-percent fee on your bill. but now --- county leaders say its time to put focus on another issue that could -- once again -- impact your tax dollars. in a couple of months ... dining out will cost you a little "extra" in vigo county... "if you spend 6 or 7 dollars for lunch... if you can buy a lunch now-a-days for 7 dollars... your tax would be about 7 cents." the county council unamiously approved a 1- percent food and beverage tax on monday. council member -- brendan kearns -- says this is an opportunity to make vigo county more attractive. "when you look at progressive communities, unless there's a reason for people to go there, they need to have something to draw you in... right now vigo county doesn't have that." ideally -- this new tax -- would help build a convention center in downtown terre haute. while the county council has done its job by approving this tax.... they know dealing with the vigo county jail and its future -- is not too far behind. "it's time to do it, it's time to get it and make a decision and decide what we're gonna do." council member -- vicki weger -- says the jail is next on the list and finding funding won't be easy. "the prime interest rate is expected to go up again once or twice this year and that will add a huge amount of debt to the whole jail project... and we want to avoid that." that's why she wants to get the project moving -- and fast... weger says the latest assessment has slowed things up -- but she expects the ball to be back rolling very soon. "we wouldn't begin to make a decision now until we see that whole report and that's actually eminent, i expect that in just a very few days now." weger told me "august" should b a very big month.. that's also when the council will be putting the budget together for 20-19. a lot of things on the radar -- but we'll be there to keep you in the loop. for now -- reporting in vigo county -- alia blackburn -- back to you. that tax isn't the only extra cost