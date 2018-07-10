Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Who is Brett Kavanaugh?
Who is Brett Kavanaugh?
Posted: Mon Jul 09 19:13:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 19:13:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
70°
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
69°
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
70°
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
76°
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
70°
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
70°
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Ohio is getting a $2 billion entertainment park four times the size of Disneyland
Construction begins on U.S. 41; Lane restrictions expected
Greene County man charged with sex crimes against a five-year-old child
One person dead following crash in Greene County
Jeep crashes into Bicycle
Vigo County inmate facing new charges, accused of trying to traffic drugs in jail
"Forgotten feature" of road funding law impacting Hoosiers
Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods
Operation resumes for boys, coach still trapped inside Thai cave
Man accused of setting fire to community corrections has two serious previous convictions
Latest Video
Lafayette beats TH Rex
Jake Lautenschlager
Veggie Derby takes off at fair
July 9th Rick's Rallies
Drew Bratcher
VCSC meeting and school safety
Monday Late Forecast
Veggie Derby at the fair
New building coming to Rose-Hulman
Food and Beverage tax passed
In Case You Missed It
Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent
First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights
Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance
Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities
I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes
Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit
New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st
"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday
Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness
Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field