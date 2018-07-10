Speech to Text for Downtown water fountain

and wabash. just east of the vigo county school corporation building. believe it or not, up until "now" there wasn't any public water in the downtown area. downtown terre haute coordinator, stephanie pence, took it upon herself to make water accessible to anyone walking down the streets.... nat as the temperatures rise in terre haute, residents are looking for a place to cool off nat and, "downtown" has a new spot. "the fact that there wasn't access to public water downtown was a need that i don't think a lot of us realized until it was right in our face." downtown terre haute coordinator, stephanie pence, say the idea to bring a public drinking fountain to the downtown area has been in the works for a year. the 7-thousand dollar project was made possible from donations by local businesses. the waster water and city parks departments also contributed. "i had given a gentlemen a bottle of water and he was so estatic that he could take his medication and have access to it. and reuse that bottle and refill it in a public restroom. so it kind of broke my heart." pence says the push to install water downtown came from the growing "homeless" population. "it's important on these hot days and such. yes, they can go down to fairbanks park and stuff, but that's kind of hard when you're homeless and you are carrying your whole, entire life on your back." and----it's not only for "people".... nat but, for your furry friends too! nat there is also a pet station, located right next to the fountain. equipped with "doggie" trash bags and a trash can...it's easy access for pet owners. and it's way to keep downtown clean. -dog owner "in an urban setting you need things to not leave your mark in a bad way. you got to pick up after yourself. you got pick up your trash and pick up your dog waste. it's just common decency." coordinators say the hope is to increase the "value" of downtown and have more people enjoying outdoor activities in the area. pence says there are some other projects currently in the works...such as bike racks and park benches. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.