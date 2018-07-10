Speech to Text for St. Ben's Fun Fest this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

music, games, food and much more. this weekend is the 21st annual st. benedict community festival. festivites go on from 5 pm until midnight. admission is three dollars. the church is also giving away more than 24 thousand dollars in prize money. tickets to win that prize money will be fifty dollars per entry. the drawing for the grand prize happens saturday. for more information on the st benedict community festival you can head over to our website -- that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com [525]tease 1-vo a new player is in the game for the indiana pacers..