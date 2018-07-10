Speech to Text for COPS Cycling Ride starts

for a special cause. today was the beginning of the 17th annual cops cycling for survivors event.. the annual bike ride puts active and retired police officers, with the loved ones of police killed in the line of duty. cyclists ride around indiana.. raising money and awareness. the money goes to helping the surviving family memebers and co-workers of those killed in the line of duty. today the route started off from indianapolis to columbus. then tomorrow they head to madison. by saturday they will reach the wabash valley. they'll bike from princeton to terre haute. the final day, they'll travel from daleville back to indianapolis. we'll have that full schedule on our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com.