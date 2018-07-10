Clear
COPS Cycling Ride starts

Posted: Mon Jul 09 15:18:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 15:18:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for a special cause. today was the beginning of the 17th annual cops cycling for survivors event.. the annual bike ride puts active and retired police officers, with the loved ones of police killed in the line of duty. cyclists ride around indiana.. raising money and awareness. the money goes to helping the surviving family memebers and co-workers of those killed in the line of duty. today the route started off from indianapolis to columbus. then tomorrow they head to madison. by saturday they will reach the wabash valley. they'll bike from princeton to terre haute. the final day, they'll travel from daleville back to indianapolis. we'll have that full schedule on our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com. [524]st. bens fest-vo this weekend, downtown terre haute will be filled
A warm overnight. Cold front Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

