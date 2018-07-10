Clear
Local group gets national accreditation

Posted: Mon Jul 09 15:13:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 15:13:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

gary brian is live in vincennes. he joins us to tell us what it means to the organization. accreditation for the children and family services corporation. it's big news for this non-profit. the campus of the southwest youth village. here kids learn to overcome behavioral issues. by working with each other, they learn lessons in teamwork and respect. "to build a healthier community. healthier famalies. a healthier respect for each other. it's about a culture that supports all of us in a safe and respectful manner." it's one of six divisions under the child and family service corporation. the corporation has a focus on behavioral health. now receiving accreditation from the joint commision. "when we decided to pursue joint commision accreditation it was really a demonstration of our overall commitment to a higher quality of service. that we consider ourselves a health care provider now." the process began in april of 2017. "did a lot of preperations. we basically take our business apart and put it back together again." joint commision inspected facilities in 2018. ceo lynne rump says the accreditation is from the work of the employees. "i think we're very proud of the people who provide services here. they're highly committed. they deal with tough issues everyday. and this is really to their credit." helping improve behavioral health for these kids, and others who need it. this is the corporation's first try at accreditation. they will be resinspected in three years. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10. police in indiana are taking to "two wheels" to cycle in awareness
