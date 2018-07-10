Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 71. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. north northeast wind around 7 mph. low around 71. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. north northeast wind around 7 mph. "halloween".. has nothing compared "to the costume low around 71. west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. north northeast wind around 7 mph. "halloween".. has nothing compared "to the costume contest" that happened today. "4-h members" dressed-up