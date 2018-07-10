Clear
Sheep costume contest

Sheep costume contest

Posted: Mon Jul 09 15:10:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 15:10:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

steak..en. members picked-out the best costumes "for their sheep" and "for them"! "judge decided which duo "wore it best"! as you can see.. a lot of creative kids out there! the winner of the sheep costume contest wore a train and caboose. one duo dressed-up as the prince and princess "from princess and the frog". ///////// //////// "i was one of the first people to recommend doing the sheep costume contest so every year i try to participate to keep it going." ///////// want to know everything "the fair" has to offer this year? we've made it super easy "for you"! a complete schedule is posted on our website "at w- t-h-i t-v dot com". now.. be sure to join us tonight at "6"-o'clock.
