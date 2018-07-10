Clear
Gas tax for fuel efficient cars

Gas tax for fuel-efficient cars

Posted: Mon Jul 09 15:04:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 15:04:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tax reaction-live pkg many are feeling the effects "of indiana's road funding law". mostly.. with the "10"-cent "fuel tax". news 10's "lacey clifton".. joins us now.. "live" from the terre haute b-m-v. she has more "on a forgotten feature of that law".. that's impacting motorists. "lacey". //////// you come to the bmv once a year to pay to register your vehicle. but for one wabash valley resident -- he was surprised by the bill he got from the state. ///////// some how-- some way-- everyone is paying the price for nicer hoosier roads. "we drive a toyota prius which is a hybrid vehicle. and there's a bill, a charge of fifty dollars for having electric or hybrid vehicle. and i just thought that was outrageous." maury miller was informed the hard way about a feature of indiana's new road funding law. in addition to the future possibility of toll roads-- and a 10 cent gas tax for drivers-- another fee has been put in place for those driving hybrids or electric vehicles. "their reasoning was that i'm not buying enough gasoline, because i have an energy efficient vehicle. so i'm not paying enough gas tax so this is their way of zapping me." "so you can imagine miller's surprise when he opens up his bill and an extra fifty dollar charge for driving a hybrid. now somebody who drives a fully electric car, that sky rockets to 150 dollars. can you imagine the sticker shock?" "you know if we're going to be preserving our natural resources shouldn't we be reinforcing and encouraging the people who are trying to maintain our natural resources?" motorists impacted by the gas tax likely don't feel the effects of it as harshly. that's because the charge is slipped in over many fill-ups throughout the year. but miller says even if the 50 dollar fee wasn't collected all at once it'd still be a pain. "i don't think it'd be easy to swallow if it was a penny. like i said it's a punishment to me for having the foresight to drive an energy efficient vehicle." /////// the law also put a fifteen dollar road improvement fee in place for all motorists with a few exceptions. we'll have what those are at wthi tv dot com. live at the terre haute bmv -- i'm lacey clifton for news 10. //////// "construction crews".. are re- paving a stretch of u-s
