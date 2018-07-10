Clear
Jason Morales latest

Posted: Mon Jul 09 15:00:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 15:00:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's monday,. "the man".. charged "with intentionally setting fire" "to the vigo county community corrections center".. appeared in court this afternoon. this is "our top story"! "46"-year-old.. "jason morales".. has been charged "with burlgary" and "arson". faces up to "30"-years in prison "if" convicted "on the burglary charge". "morales" was already in jail "on a parole violation" when investigators served him with the warrant for these latest charges. "parole officers" .. took "a laptop" from "morales" dur a routine check of his home. "the laptop" reportedly contained pornography. "1"-woma told police.. "morales" was concerned about what was on the laptop. he also wanted "to take care of things". "morales" is back in court on friday at "9"-o'clock in the morning. his bond remains at "100"-thousand-dollars ..no "10"-percent. "law enforcement" is very familiar "with jason morales". [b5]jason morales criminal history-pkg this includes: "vigo" and "vandeburg counties". news 10's.. "jon swaner".. explains "his criminal history". ///////// as we just told you, jason morales was on parole at the time he was arrested for the arson at the community corrections center. however, this was not his first arrest on an arson charge. in fact, he's done time for arson. prior to this case, morales was sentenced to 17 years in prison for arson as well as reckless homicide. that arrest came in october of 1989, when morales was in his late teens. "back in 1989, he set a fire. he set several fires, in fact. unfortunately, one of those killed a young person." a vandeburg county jury convicted jason morales on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. evansville police arrested him in february of 2009. he was sentenced to 18 years in prison in april of 2010. according to on-line court records, a 14 year old reported to police that morales got her drunk and made in appropriate sexual advances towards her.
