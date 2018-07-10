Speech to Text for ‘I want my name back’: Attorney General Curtis Hill addresses groping allegations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spoke publicly for the first time today -- since being accused of sexual misconduct. attorney general curtis hill held a press conference this morning. since these claims first surfaced -- hill has denied them -- calling them "vicious" and "false." since the beginning -- "hill" has said -- he would not step down. right now, a total of four women have accused him of inappropriately touching them. hill ended with a statement this morning saying -- quote -- "a week ago today, i had a name. and i want my name back." "these past several says have witnessed my name and reputation dragged through the gutter in ways that i would have never imagined. apparently in this climate, the standard is 'guilty, and who cares if you're innocent." to see and hear the entire response -- go to wthi-tv dot com. [b9]dr. haworth vcsc-open vo happening tonight