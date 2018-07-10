Speech to Text for Construction begins on U.S. 41; Lane restrictions expected

see a stretch of "u-s" 41 blocked off you'll find the construction south of "i-70" all the way to state road 63. that's where we find news 10's kiley thomas live to break down what's happening. //////////// "u-s" 41 will be under construction starting today. i spoke to "in-dot" on the phone. they say there will be some lane restrictions -- so it could take you more time as you head out the door today. in-dot will be patching the stretch of "41" that runs through terre haute. then -- crews plan to re-pave "41" north this week. bridges and other areas will be worked on overnight. another area that could slow you down are the ramps along "41". those will also be under construction. again -- crews will first focus on "41" north. that's according to in-dot. they do have a plan for "41" south too. break down what's happening to that stretch plus -- when the project is expected to be finished -- next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. we've been talking about it for several months !! but "u-s" 41 will be under construction -- in just a few hours. work will continue all week. news 10's kiley thomas is live along "41" to show you the areas impacted. //////////// at "5:30" -- we told you construction crews will be re-paving "41" north. they're also going to be working on ramps and bridges. before we talk about what's happening to "41" south -- i want to show you a map of the overall area affected. in-dot says -- the project applies to the stretch "41" just south of "i-70" -- so near the mall. it will continue to "state road 63". re-paving work will take place today through thursday. the bulk of the project will happen between 8pm and 6am -- so overnight hours. in-dot plans to re-pave this same stretch of "41" south -- next spring. they say there will be some lane restrictions -- so it could take you more time as you head out the door this week. we will keep you updated on the progress of this "7-million dollar project". live -- kt news 10. starting today -- city busses will run a route in west terre haute.