Speech to Text for Still looking to have sunshine in the forecast as we start the work week

Monday: Sunshine, warmer. High: 89° Monday Night: Clouds roll in, still warm. Low: 69° Tuesday: Times of sun, PM showers. High: 90° Detailed Forecast: Still looking to have sunshine in the forecast as we start the work week off. Highs on monday just below that 90 degree mark. Monday night, clouds start rolling in, and we'll stay warm for the overnight with lows only dropping to 69. Then tuesday, we'll have times of sun, but also seeing the chance for isolated showers heading into the afternoon. Temperatures continue warming up, with highs at 90.