Speech to Text for Jordan Barnes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

should have more talent next year than they have in awhile .... no doubt, jordan barnes will be leading the way for the sycamores.... last season the isu guard was named the mvc most improved player..... he led the conference and was third nationally with 112 three-pointers made... after averaging more than 17 a game last year the junior to be knows he'll be the focus of every opponent the sycamores play next year and he's ready for the challenge! i know i'm not going to get the same looks or same shots that i was getting last year, just by the way people are going to guard me. took that into consideration. all this summer been working really hard. try to figure out different ways to expand my game. the time in the gym has been extra important