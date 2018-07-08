Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county fairgrounds...the fair kicks off this weekend! today still hanging onto the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the chance for a few isolated showers. highs tomorrow even warmer, getting to 89. in indiana, there are growing calls for the the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the chance for a few isolated showers. highs tomorrow even warmer, getting to 89. in indiana, there are growing calls for the the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the chance for a few isolated showers. highs tomorrow even warmer, getting to 89. the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the chance for a few isolated showers. highs tomorrow even the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the chance for a few isolated the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, in indiana,