News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

More sun today, with a chance for showers tomorrow.

Posted: Sun Jul 08 07:26:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 08 07:26:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

vigo county fairgrounds...the fair kicks off this weekend! today still hanging onto the sun as temperatures start to climb back up slowly. day time highs getting to 87 today. then tonight we keep the mostly clear sky, but things stay a little warm, with lows only dropping to 68. as we head toward monday, we'll see the sun as we start the day off, but by the afternoon we bring in the chance for a few isolated showers. highs tomorrow even warmer, getting to 89.
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine and slowly warming back up.
