Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Posted: Fri Jul 06 22:47:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 06 22:47:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a food ordinance could change the way you get your food in a wabash valley community. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes with the story. food trucks. they're a growing industry. and the city of vincennes is trying to keep up. downtown vincennes is a busy place these days. that's where you'll find thainamite. "we decided to branch out and open an actual resturaunt kind of helps us during the winter when it's cold out." thainamite is currently a brick and mortor. but their history is in the back of a truck. "yea with the truck it's definitely you're out and about getting to meet people and shaking hands. it's a completely different experience with the brick and mortor where you're stuck in one place." thainamite's truck still gets out and about. and now may be effected by a new vincennes city ordinance. "it's basically an ordinance regulating food trucks. where they can be. standards that they have to meet before they can sell on city property." city councilman brian grove says the city is just trying to keep up with a changing industry. "this is a huge growing industry. if you let it get out of hand there's no control at all." grove says the ordinance was brought up after he and his family proposed an idea. "my family came up with the idea of doing a food truck night. once a week once a month something like that. just to get the ball rolling. and brought it to the city council." hoping to have a solid foundation before a food truck night begins. it's something that willis hopes brings more growth to the city. "i'd like to see it broaden even further then food trucks. with other vendor types out there. artists, bakers, anything else like that. selling t-shirts and what not. we could have a night market out there really." grove says his group already has nine food trucks interested in the event. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. the cooler conditions may stick around for
