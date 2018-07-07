Clear

Marshall Main Street event

Posted: Fri Jul 06 20:15:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 06 20:15:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Marshall Main Street event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gorgeous day. "marshall main street" in marshall, illinois hosted a lemonade stand contest and strawberry fest. judges evaluated the lemonade stands based on creativity! and as you can see there were plenty of themes on display! if lemonade wasn't your thing... delicious strawberries were also available. downtown terre haute paid tribute to
