to help foster parents. good evening and thanks for joining us on news 10 nightwatch. news 10's heather good has been following this developing story for months. she's live in the newsroom with more on the first meeting to develop a "foster parent bill of rights". earlier this week ... a state law went into effect requiring the department of child services establish a group to create a foster parent bill of rights. i caught up with the state senator and the foster parent advocate behind the law to learn more about the group's first meeting. nats: folding clothes "there's a hello kitty shirt." kristi cundiff is a wabash valley foster mom and advocate... her efforts helped establish this clothing closet in terre haute benefiting foster and adoptive kids. she has also been outspoken about the need for a foster parent bill of rights. it would detail the rights and responsibilites of foster parents. kristi cundiff, ifaap ceo, says, "i think that that that's huge for us just to be able to have an open communication and be treated with with respect for what we do with foster children. there's many foster families that take in kids and they're the ones that spend the most time with them but yet we've always felt like they have the least amount of say in the case." cundiff worked with state senator jon ford to get a law on the books to require the department of child services create a group to come up with the foster parent bill of rights. the group met for the first time thursday in indianapolis. there -- cundiff and senator ford discussed the need for better communication and support for foster parents. state senator jon ford, terre haute, says, "we really want foster care parents to believe they are a part of the system, part of the team because they are so important." they also talked about confusion and turnover within d-c-s. cundiff says, "we want to see more consistence of offices all doing the same thing and maybe not one office following whatever policy and then another office clearly not knowing the policy." the next meeting is set for august and the goal is to have a bill of rights ready to go in october. ford says, "just depends on how many meetings we have and if we can come to a good consensus but we're going to take our time to develop something that's meaningful and insightful." cundiff says she is optimistic this will lead to positive change for hoosier kids and the people who care for them. cundiff says the indiana foster and adoptive parents group is close to 8- thousand members strong. she is taking input from group members to ensure they are represented in these meetings. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. the suspect in a fire at the vigo county community