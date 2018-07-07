Speech to Text for TH Rex beat Danville

they've won eight of their last 10.... the rex hosted danvillle... top second, incredible double play turned in by rex first baseman chris whelan to end the inning... look at this again.... he snags the liner and what a heads up play to dive and tag the bag at first for the d-p.... bottom second...rex down one but they load the bases for jordan schaffer.... the former west vigo standout and current sycamore delivers a sac fly to tie the game at one... next up is drew ashley ....he gives the rex a two-one lead with a sac fly to right....no this isn't the most exciting baseball, but these kind of plays win you ball games... later in the inning ....the rex pull off the double steal and it works.....jalbert melo swipes home to give the good guys a two-run advantage... some more great defense from the rex .....pitcher adam polansky sticks his glove out and says look what i found.... he brings in the hot shot.... terre haute rex continue their winning ways, rex win 3-2..... they improve to a prospect league