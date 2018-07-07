Clear

Kip Fougerousse honored

Linton sophomore named First Team All-State

Posted: Fri Jul 06 20:02:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 06 20:02:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Kip Fougerousse honored

first team all-state third baseman by the indiana high school baseball coaches association .... fougerousse's led linton in almost every offensive category this past season in cluding hits, doubles, homers, rbi and batting average ..... the miner who's already committed to iu hit a whopping .511 this season.....he crushed eight homers and 48 rbi.... the terre haute rex opened the second half of their season tonight red hot, they've won eight of
