Braydon Tucker honored

players earn first team all- state .... northview senior braydon tucker has been named 4a first team all- state ptcher by the indiana high school baseball coaches association .... the righty was nine and ohh on the mound this past season with a one era... the future indiana hoosier had set the school single-game record with 20 strikeouts in northview's sectional win over plainfield .... sullivan senior sam steimel has been named 3a first team all- state shortstop by