Speech to Text for COA 18-Red

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

travel sports and aau circuits are really big... we recently had a aau volleyball team from the wabash valley do something on a national stage that had never been done before!.... this is nothing new ..... nat sound.... the 10 girls that make up the coa 18-red volleyball team over the last several months have spent hours in the gym together. there dedication helped separate them from the others last month in orlando, florida at the aau national volleyball championships these amazing girls went up against some of the top programs in the country and finished as the national runner-up in the club division..... the second place finish was the best ever for a coa team ....the group says it was fun to show the bigger programs that team from the wabash valley could play with anyone. the coa 18-red volleyball team hopes they laid the ground work for other young volleyball players form the area to dream big... here's a look at the answer to today's weather quiz