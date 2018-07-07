Speech to Text for Marshall kids have fun at summer camp

got hands on today at their summer program. the marshal area youth network continued its summer food and fun program today. it's a summer camp for kids to learn how to eat healthier and stay active. today the terre haute children's museum brought fun activites.. kids learned how to identify different kind of minerals. the youth network hopes these kids will be inspired to look for a career in science. [c5]il marshall youth mentoring 6-sot vo 8:49:36;02 "just get their mind wrapped around creating things on their own and when those things don't work out, how to make it work out and start over again and not get frustrated with it." the summer food and fun program is still accepting kids to take part in their activities. the program will wrap up the end of july. they have activities taking place every monday, wednesday and friday. hey kevin what's the weather gonna be?