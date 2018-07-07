Speech to Text for Casey library expansion

library in illinois is also looking towards improvements. this would be the first expansion in nearly 80 years! you're looking at rennovation plans here. the building will nearly double in size with the rennovations. employees say they are working to cater to all patrons.. more space for events, computers and study rooms will be added. but more importantly.. it will be more a-d-a accessible. that is mainly because we need to make our library more accessible to all over our patrons. and were really finding now theres some difficulties with a lot of our patrons getting in. the library is just kicking off its fundraising. it will take nearly 2 million dollars to rennovate.