Cats dumped at local rescue

Posted: Fri Jul 06 15:12:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 06 15:12:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

director found a cat dumped at the shelter door. news 10's sarah lehman is live at the feline rescue in vigo county with more. sarah... //////// heather... volunteers at this rescue are used to seeing cats and kittens get dumped in the area. yesterday they found a thirteen pound cat shoved into a kitten carrier dropped off right here. tammy barnett -- the director of the rescue -- says she left for 45 minutes to take other cats to the vet. when she got back she found this cat on the deck. the cat was wet from the rain and had no food or water. now she's looking for whoever dumped the animal. that's because what the person did is illegal. //////// "there's been numerous people that've been prosecuted that's been dumping them off. that's the reason everybodys been setting up surveilience cameras." ///////// this morning... barnett found two more kittens dropped off at the rescue. coming up on news 10 at 6 i'll show you just how tight the fit was for that cat when it was dropped off. live in terre haute, sarah lehman, news 10. ////////// the next big thing has arrived! and it
