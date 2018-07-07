Clear

Vigo County Fair Preview

we visited the fairgrounds this morning. as you can see -- the exhibits... rides ... and vendors are ready for you to check out! this is the 89th year for the fair in vigo county. fair organizers say there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy. "the fair's not just animals. the exhibit hall is full of arts and crafts and welding and all kinds of exhibits the 4- h'ers have been working on all year long." your family can enjoy the fun for an entire week. fair events start tomorrow.. and happen through july 14th. there's a kickoff ceremony tomorrow at noon at the gazebo. we've linked you to the full schedule at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a growing trend.. has officials in southern
