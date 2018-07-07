Speech to Text for INDOT to start road project in Terre Haute

weather permitting... a resurfacing project is set to begin monday on u-s "41" in terre haute. according to in-dot.. the stretch of road is from i-70 to state road "63". the pricetag for the project comes in at just over "7"-million dollars. that includes patching... resurfacing... curb-ramps... and thin deck overlays on some bridges. drivers are urged to pay extra attention to lane restrictions ... work zone speed limits and construction workers. crews hope to complete the project by summer 20-19. the vigo county fair starts tomorrow!