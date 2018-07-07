Clear

INDOT to start road project in Terre Haute

INDOT to start road project in Terre Haute

Posted: Fri Jul 06 14:49:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 06 14:49:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for INDOT to start road project in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather permitting... a resurfacing project is set to begin monday on u-s "41" in terre haute. according to in-dot.. the stretch of road is from i-70 to state road "63". the pricetag for the project comes in at just over "7"-million dollars. that includes patching... resurfacing... curb-ramps... and thin deck overlays on some bridges. drivers are urged to pay extra attention to lane restrictions ... work zone speed limits and construction workers. crews hope to complete the project by summer 20-19. the vigo county fair starts tomorrow!
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers