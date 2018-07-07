Clear

IGA Suspects identified

Posted: Fri Jul 06 14:16:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a june theft case. [b5]west terre haute iga suspects-mugs vo "23"-year-old "adrian chandler and "44"-year-old "paula palmer" -- both of indianapolis -- are wanted for theft at the west terre haute i-g-a. that's according to the west terre haute police chief. police say the duo entered the store on june first... took an undisclosed amount of cash... and left. these surveillance photos captured the pair inside the store. "chandler" and "palmer" have outstanding warrants for the crime. if you know these people... or where they could be... you are asked to call crime stoppers. that number is 812-238-stop. a judge still plans to consider a plea
