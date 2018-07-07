Clear

Mattoon Illinois 15-year-old could face adult prison time

in for susan dinkel. breaking news at this hour.. a judge has made a decision in the case against the suspected mattoon, illinois school shooter. the suspect could possibly serve an adult sentence. that's if certain circumstances happen. news 10 just got this information from coles county state's attorney, brian bower. if a jury convicts the juvenile suspect, a judge will order a sentence. bower said it would be a hybrid sentence of both juvenile and adult time. if the juvenile time is served, the adult time would be dropped. the case stems back from a shooting at mattoon high school, in illinois. it happened last september. police said a 15-year-old took a gun to school and fired it in the school's cafeteria. one person was hurt. news 10's garrett brown will have more on what today's decision means coming up at 6 here on news 10. new details this afternoon... as authorities have identified "2"-suspects wanted in
