Speech to Text for Flags at Center City Apartments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

catches your eye. the flags of "30" different countries -- are now hanging from center city apartments. news 10's kiley thomas discovered the reason runs deeper than you may think. she joins us live to explain. //////////// at first glance -- these flags look almost like artwork. a new display for downtown terre haute. but each flag represents a story... a person who knows more than just terre haute as a home. from germany to "syria" -- you'll find about "30" countries on this rootop. each flag respresents the home country of some of the people who live here. you're looking at the brains behind the operation -- mike ellis. he and his brother want terre haute to be known for including all walks of life. no matter what country someone calls home. they say their initiative is growing even stronger -- as president trump's travel ban is upheld by the supreme court. [g11]international flags downtown th 1-live sot "there needs to be a message from people who believe in acceptance. those believe there needs to be open arms, not nec open border, but open arms to those who are here" ready to make this display even bigger how they plan to include more -- in our next half hour. live -- kt news 10.