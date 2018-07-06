Speech to Text for TH Rex beat Quincy

rex played the 30th game of their year tonight, that's the halfway point of the season for them.... at the midway point the rex own the best record in the prospect league at 19-10... the rex hosted quincy on a wet night at bob warn field..... rex trailed 5-1 going to the second....they load the bases for drew ashley....the indiana hoosier deliver an infield single....everyone is safe....zach milam would score from third .... later in the inning .....lorenzo el--e--own rips a two-run single to left .....all of sudden the rex are to within one at five-four..... austin why-ler continues to have a big summer for the rex ....that base knocks scores two more to give the good guys the lead...why-ler had four rbi in the game ... the rex would bat around in the second .....chris whelan drives in the final run in a four run inning for the rex ..... how about the rex.... the rally from five-one down to win 10-5, they score the games final nine runs ... the rex imrove to a prospect leaue best 20-10 on the season .... purdue basketball lost a lot of talent and experience from last years sweet 16 team, but