Clear

TH Rex beat Quincy

Rex win 10-5

Posted: Thu Jul 05 20:12:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 05 20:12:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH Rex beat Quincy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rex played the 30th game of their year tonight, that's the halfway point of the season for them.... at the midway point the rex own the best record in the prospect league at 19-10... the rex hosted quincy on a wet night at bob warn field..... rex trailed 5-1 going to the second....they load the bases for drew ashley....the indiana hoosier deliver an infield single....everyone is safe....zach milam would score from third .... later in the inning .....lorenzo el--e--own rips a two-run single to left .....all of sudden the rex are to within one at five-four..... austin why-ler continues to have a big summer for the rex ....that base knocks scores two more to give the good guys the lead...why-ler had four rbi in the game ... the rex would bat around in the second .....chris whelan drives in the final run in a four run inning for the rex ..... how about the rex.... the rally from five-one down to win 10-5, they score the games final nine runs ... the rex imrove to a prospect leaue best 20-10 on the season .... purdue basketball lost a lot of talent and experience from last years sweet 16 team, but
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries