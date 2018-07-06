Speech to Text for Keeping trees healthy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during the summer. trees do as well. storm team 10's brady harp has more on how to care for your trees during the summer. young trees are very fragile and intense heat like the wabash valley has been dealing with can damage trees soon after you plant them. i spoke with some tree experts about how to make sure you are keeping your tree healthy during the summer. tree experts say taking care of a tree begins with how you plant it. they say nearby plants can take much needed water away from the tree you are trying to grow. stephanie krull: "that root zone be free of competitive plants that are going to take away the water even grass takes away water from your tree. trees don't really prefer grass they like mulch like they have in the forest." vigo county parks department tree expert showed me how to properly situate a healthy tree and what it's surroundings should look like. grossman: "so we've planted this tree and unfortunately we didn't get to mulching the tree immediately and so what we wanted to do and what we've done here is strip the sod layer off around the tree so we don't have any competition growing and we're not throwing that mulch on top of the sod or grass layer." grossman says placing mulch in certain way around a young tree is necessary for its survival. grossman: "you want two to four inches of mulch underneath your tree so you can stick your fingers in the mulch or put a tape measure in the mulch to make sure you really have that two to four inches more importantly you don't want to make what's called a mulch volcano and that's putting mulch up on the base of this tree." grossman says if you mulch too high around the tree it can cause many problems like rot and holding moisture against the tree. the oppresive heat the wabash valley often has during the first weeks of july can significantly harm young trees. experts say to always watch your trees to ensure their survival. krull: "trees when you first plant them need extra watering and extra attention for the first 2-3 years until they become fully established in the soil because those roots need to be almost be as big as the top of the tree before it can live on it's own extra attention." experts say if you are concerned your tree is in danger to water it regularly and watch its surrounding. if the branches snap off - experts say that is a sign that the tree is alread dead. back to you. [c2]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to the weather department... what