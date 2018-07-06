Speech to Text for City council votes to approve ordinance change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

controversial ordinance. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 earlier this year... and because of your input... law enforcement and the city council have updated the dance permit ordinance. news 10's heather good has been following developments for you. she joins us live in the newsroom with continuing coverage. patrece... after months of public comment and committee work... the dance permit ordinance has evolved to be more accomodating to citizens while still addressing safety concerns. the city council voted in favor of the changes tonight. we told you earlier this week about the proposed changes. now... it is no longer a "dance permit." instead it is called a "special event permit." the new rule lowers the liability insurance requirement to a one million dollar policy instead of five. it outlines an appeal process... and says hosts do not have to keep paying for permits for the same reoccuring event. terre haute assistant police chief shawn keen says the changes make the ordinance better. keen says, "i support these changes. i think that we had a general consensus in our working group these changes would benefit everybody." also at tonight's city council meeting ... mayor duke bennett discussed two appropriations for street paving and workmens compensation. the board decided to wait to vote on those issues at the next meeting so they have more time to look over financial records supplied to them by the mayor. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. vigo county leaders met to discuss