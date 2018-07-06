Speech to Text for Your Duke bills will soon go down

on their electric bills. the company plans to pass along the savings they earned from a new federal tax law to their customers. news 10's sarah lehman is live in the studio with more. patrece.. the tax cuts and jobs act was passed in late 20-17. now, duke energy customers in indiana will feel the after math of the law in their wallets. indiana customers are going to get more than one fourty million dollars in annual savings from their electric bills. "so that's exciting news. it's kind of a unique way of giving and decreasing the bills for electric at duke energy." on average a customer will save a little more than seven dollars a month. that's just under ninety dollars a year. "the average decrease is about five point six percent by the year 20-20 but most of it's going to be seen this year, 2018." and in a world of rising prices this could bring a sigh of relief. "good news is, it's a decrease and yeah people continue to see increase in a lot of things in their daily lives." indiana customers will start to see their bills lower but with the hot summer months that we've been having burger warns you might not see it just yet." "our air conditioner hasn't shut off since the extreme heat set in so bills are going to be higher." one local tax agent says to ask yourself these questions to make sure you see the decrease "is that bill going down are they going to be seeing some relief as far as how much their paying for electricity." but one thing we can all agree on... "as long as the american tax payer can see it affect their pocket book and their overall disposable income and have more money to do other things rather then just trying to survive i think that's one issue we can all agree on." customers will most likely start to see changes this coming september. for more information on how this will affect you you can visit our website -- that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com hey kevin whats the weather gonna