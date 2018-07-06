Speech to Text for Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

special introduction to a different part of the nursing career.. helicopter sounds the students got to experience helicopter day.. they learned what it's like to be a flight nurse.. and what it's like to work in a confined space. its an oppurtunity instructors hope the students take to heart. i hope it makes them proud of what they are doing. because it gives them more knowledge and it will make them stronger over all registered nurses at a time. if you'd like to learn more about the nursing program at ivy tech..call the ivy tech school of nursing. well link you to that on our website w-t-h-i dot com. don't let the heat keep you and the kids away from