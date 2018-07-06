Speech to Text for Brazil, Indiana water main break

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now. there was a water main break overnight. it happened near walnut and pinckley streets in brazil. news 10 talked with an official of the water treatment plant. she told us the issue came from a 12 inch water main. crews were also inspecting the road. they wanted to make sure it was safe after the water washed out some areas. a boil order is in effect for people in brazil... carbon... center-point... harmony.. and knightsville. that boil order is in effect until further notice.