A new superintendent in Linton

valley school corporation. today... we're hearing from her for the first time. news 10 bureau chief gary brian introduces us to the woman taking over! "it's the first week for the new superintendent at linton-stockton school corporation. but who is it and where are they from?" the new superintendent is kathy goad. her first day with the corportation was july 1st. goad was previously the superintendent at tri-county school corportation. that's a small corporation thirty miles north of lafayette. before going into administration, goad taught at two different school corporations. superintendent goad is a native to the wabash valley. she is originally from jasonville and is a graduate of indiana state. goad says she is excited to come back home. "this is somewhere where i feel like my skill set fits. the community atmosphere of linton is really important to me. and any school corporation is important to have the support of your parents and your community. and i found that here." "goad says she's excited to start the new school year. in linton, gary brian, news 10" start the new school year.