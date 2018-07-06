Speech to Text for Man behind bars for leaving the scene of a crash

in for susan dinkel. that's our top story this thursday. [b2]pursuit and vehicle into house-map mug live vo it all started just after "8"- o'clock this morning near 10th and voorhees streets in terre haute. when authorities arrived.. they found a vehicle inside a building and the suspect gone. news 10's "garrett brown" has been following the action since this morning. he joins us now live in the newsroom with more. garrett. //////// heather.. it was a pretty quiet morning in the one thousand block of voorhees. but.. a hit a run changed all of that. police say this s-u-v was parked outside.. when their suspect crashed into it.. forcing it into the building. thankfully no one was injured.. but there were people inside the home at the time of the crash. now.. i did speak to one of those people. he did not want to go on camera, but said he was asleep when it all happened. police tell us the suspect.. then took off. [b3]pursuit and vehicle into house-live sot //////// "suspect was ultimately found in southern county just off 63 and was taken into custody without incident and he was charged with leaving the scene of a property damaged accident." ///////// the suspect involved was "29"-year-old "tyler ellinger". like officer "ryan adamson" said.. "ellinger" was booked into the vigo county jail on "1"-charge of leaving the scene of an accident. he's been released on his own recognizance