Clear

Man behind bars for leaving the scene of a crash

Man behind bars for leaving the scene of a crash

Posted: Thu Jul 05 14:21:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 05 14:21:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Man behind bars for leaving the scene of a crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in for susan dinkel. that's our top story this thursday. [b2]pursuit and vehicle into house-map mug live vo it all started just after "8"- o'clock this morning near 10th and voorhees streets in terre haute. when authorities arrived.. they found a vehicle inside a building and the suspect gone. news 10's "garrett brown" has been following the action since this morning. he joins us now live in the newsroom with more. garrett. //////// heather.. it was a pretty quiet morning in the one thousand block of voorhees. but.. a hit a run changed all of that. police say this s-u-v was parked outside.. when their suspect crashed into it.. forcing it into the building. thankfully no one was injured.. but there were people inside the home at the time of the crash. now.. i did speak to one of those people. he did not want to go on camera, but said he was asleep when it all happened. police tell us the suspect.. then took off. [b3]pursuit and vehicle into house-live sot //////// "suspect was ultimately found in southern county just off 63 and was taken into custody without incident and he was charged with leaving the scene of a property damaged accident." ///////// the suspect involved was "29"-year-old "tyler ellinger". like officer "ryan adamson" said.. "ellinger" was booked into the vigo county jail on "1"-charge of leaving the scene of an accident. he's been released on his own recognizance
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries