Law changes in Indiana this week

Posted: Thu Jul 05 05:24:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 05 05:24:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this week. new legislation took effect on "july 1st". we're talking anywhere from the color of your headlights -- to new rules in schools. news 10's kiley thomas is live in our newsroom to explain... what you can expect. //////////// we've been covering progress at the statehouse all year. this week -- new bills are officially in action. some of the major changes you can expect are found in schools. for example -- pro-to-col with sex education is changing. parents will now have "2" chances to get their children out of sex education classes in school. according to the new law -- a parent or a student 18 years and older can sign for permission to not take the classes. all schools will have to send a notice home to parents that allows their child to "opt out". if this isn't completed in "3" weeks -- the school must send another letter. lawmakers also decided schools must provide an outline of what will be taught in sex education classes. parents will begin to see this change when school registration begins. lawmakers passed another bill -- that deals with the drug crisis in indiana. we'll break that down in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. 19 traps are in place to catch mosquitoes in central illinois. these
