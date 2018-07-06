Speech to Text for Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow; a high at 83. some relief shows up tomorrow night, clear and cool with temperatures below 60! very nice on saturday; sunny a high at 82. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. heat - with temperatures topping out at 94; feeling like triple digits. sun and clouds first; scattered showers and storms possible just before dark. lows tonight drop to 71. becoming sunny tomorrow; a high at 83. some relief shows up tomorrow night, clear and cool with temperatures below 60! very nice on saturday; sunny a high at 82. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. heat - with temperatures topping out at 94; feeling like triple digits. sun and clouds first; scattered showers and storms possible just before dark. lows tonight drop to 71. becoming sunny tomorrow; a high at 83. some relief shows up tomorrow night, clear and cool with temperatures below 60! very nice on saturday; sunny a high at 82. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. heat - with temperatures topping out at 94; feeling like triple digits. sun and clouds first; scattered showers and storms possible just before dark. lows tonight drop to 71. becoming sunny tomorrow; a high at 83. some relief shows up tomorrow night, clear and cool with temperatures below 60! very nice on saturday; a look at the morning's top stories we're following for