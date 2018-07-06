Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be able to continue helping families. the rubber duck regatta raised money for a special cause -- catholic charities. news 10's heather good was there and joins us live with a look back at the fun. patrece... i'm live at fairbanks park where earlier today thousands of rubber duckies raced down the wabash river. the winning duck earned a terre haute woman one grand but the money raised from the thousands of ducks sold will benefit hungry families. nats: rubber duckies in the water 12-thousand rubber duckies raced down the wabash river ... dodging their yellow comrades... to stay afloat long enough to reach the finish line. julie hart scooped up the lucky duck after it broke away from the others -- earning one person 10- thousand dollars! julie hart, caught winning duck, says, "i was in the middle so i didn't want to rock the boat but yet i had the net to get that winner duck. it was so exciting!" back on land... organizers announced the prize winning bird! nats: you won ten thousand dollars! jane hunt of terre haute got the news over the phone as she watched her grandkids. she is a longtime supporter of catholic charities. catholic charities organized the event as a way to bring in donations during a typically slow giving season. jennifer buell, catholic charities says, "during the holidays people are thinking of their own blessings in their own lives and then how they can give back to help others so having an event in the middle of the summer really helps in terms of bringing in those donations at a time that normally is a little bit slower." for the past several weeks... people could buy these rubber ducks for their chance to win the big bucks. it was just five dollars for a single duck... or people could buy up to a flock of twenty-four ducks for a hundred dollars. the money raised from the sales will benefit local families through food assistance... housing and educational programs. the event raised an estimated 39-thousand dollars. jennifer buell says, "we're very happy with the support of the community that we've received throughout and i know that next year's race is going to be bigger and better." nats? winner jane hunt said over the phone she's never won anything before and was still trying to wrap her head around the exciting news. live in terre haute with photojournalist marty ledbetter, heather good, news 10.