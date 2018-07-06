Speech to Text for Nearly 35,000 people turn out for Linton Freedom Festival parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happens right in the wabash valley. news 10s garrett brown went to greene county to check it out. he has more on their biggest event. [b5]linton freedom festival-lklv pkg yes patrece right now this place looks like your ordinary road. but earlier today these streets were packed with hundreds showing off their love for their country and their community. as the sea of spectators slowly turned out for this years freedom festival parade. the syester family had a front row seat living along the parade route. it's an event the family holds very dear to their heart. "as a military mom and a military nanny i guess the patriotism is in my heart more for that reason and i just love how everybody comes out to support." with an average attendance of forty thousand people each year its an event that isnt taken lightly. many in the community not only decorating their floats. but also their houses. "most people in linton have as many july forth decorators than christmas decorations. maybe not everybody but you look along main street. especially along the parade route." the linton-stockton chamber of commerce puts in hundreds of hours every year preparing for the parade. as well as the various other events throughout the week. but their goal each year is to keep this community tradition running the best it can. "you know it takes a good core group of people, dedicated people for any event. not just ours but any event." as for the syester family they are proud to say that "you'll like linton." hoping this event honoring our country continues to grow. "i hope they are able to keep it going, i don't know how many years its been going. i don't remember now but i hope that they continue it." now just because the parade is over doesn't mean the freedom festival is over. there are still many events taking place this evening at humpherys park like live music, carnival rides and of course fireworks. and we'll have the scheudle for all those events again on our website at wthitv.com. reporting in linton, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. also happening now... people are gathering in