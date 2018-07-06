Clear

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Thursday July 12th

Posted: Wed Jul 04 09:33:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 04 09:33:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

cooperative market, masonic temple, 224 n. 8th st., terre haute thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. free admission it's that time of year again folks and the blueberries are almost ready! join terre foods on thursday, july 12th for our 10th annual blueberry festival! $5.00 will get you a fresh, organic blueberry sundae. you can have it covered in fresh blueberries or our homemade organic blueberry compote, or both! if you bring your own reusable bowl and spoon you can enter to win a 55 gallon rain barrel! there will be fresh organic blueberries from the blueberry ranch for sale by the quart or 10 lb box. are you a member of terre foods? members will get a discounted price for the box! we will also have a membership table set up for those of you who want to become part of the terre foods family! there will be local craft and food vendors and live music! you do not want to miss this awesome event. call out for volunteers!!! want to really get into the festivities? we need volunteers! are you an ice cream scooping pro? do
