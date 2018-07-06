Speech to Text for Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

strong message about the nation's current immigration crisis. c-b-s "4" explains why the decided to make a bold statement: //////////// "it's the image being shared all over the world. the holy family locked up in an ice detention center. similar to these present images of immigrant families being detained as they try to enter the u-s illegally. "our inspiration is to follow jesus and jesus tells us that the way we are to act toward one another is to love our neighbors as ourselves." the lead pastor of christ church cathedral, stephen carlsen says he wanted to send a clear message since the bible has been used in the immigration debate. he wants everyone to know the story of the holy family fleeing to safety. "then they had to flee to egypt because herod was killing all the young children and they fled and sought asylum and safety in egypt." two major christian conferences are in downtown indy this weekend. some of those visitors stopped by to take pictures along with countless others who stopped in their tracks after seeing the holy family locked up. "obviously, it's a pretty bold move for them to make and i feel like this is an even bolder move to make to show like we need to keep people together and i really think this makes a big impact on it." we spent more than an hour at the display and didn't talk to anyone who disagreed with it. but we did find those people online. with post like this one. - "shame on this church for joining in on the bandwagon that does not want our laws enforced. you are shameful!" "i've talked to some people on the phone who very much disagree with what we're doing and had respectful conversations across differences." with international coverage pastor carlsen said he never expected this response. but just like he's talking to people outside the display he says the goal is to keep the conversation going beyond politics. "i'm not being political, i'm trying to follow my faith. the fact that's striking some people as political tells us where our politics is today."