Speech to Text for 4th of July celebrations

celebrations going on for the "4th of july" today. one of the events -- is making sure kids get outside and be active. we're talking about the annual "mile" race in terre haute. hundreds of runners young and old ... braved the heat this morning -- to compete. we spoke with one of the winners! "angi mook" crossed the finish line for her mile... at "5" minutes and "30" seconds! wow! [b5]fourth of july run-sot vo "the mile seemed like a good race to test out rather than the longer race, so and i have heard very positive things in the community about how it's just fun, this i what i needed right now." all of the money raised will go to the youth running program -- with the wabash valley road runners. and -- look no further than downtown terre haute to keep the celebration going! check out this fun ! the city hosted the "73rd" frontier day parade this morning. as you can see there were horses.. buggies.. jeeps.. and lots of candy to pass out! "hundreds" of people lined the streets of downtown. we spoke with one kid who says, he's been apart of this parade since he was "7" years old! "well it's exciting because we just all have a good time. right after this we go to the fairgrounds and have a show - me and family we all have a good time walking through the parade. " the roads you see highlighted on the map here -- will be closed until "1" o'clock today. that includes parts of wabash avenue and "9th street". happening today -- indiana's largest fourth