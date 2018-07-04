Speech to Text for 4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

celebrations going on for the "4th of july" today. one of the events -- is making sure kids get outside and be active. news 10's kiley thomas is live in terre haute to explain what's happening today. ////////// mother nature is bringing the heat today -- but that's not stopping wabash valley runners. starting around "8" this mornin -- runners will hit wabash avenue for the annual mile race. it starts on brown bul-a- vard and maple. the race will finish by the isu stadium. drivers please be aware runners will be flooding the area you see highlighted. there will be "6" different heats. the final heat -- including the entire family. all of the money raised this morning will go to the youth running program with the wabash valley runners. now if running isn't your thing -- there's another celebration you can get involved with later today. what that is -- 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. you won't be able to cool off today -- at the north knox swim-land us about some fourth of july fun happening this morning. the "4th of july" is in full swing here at news 10 ! what better way to celebrate than to hit the streets of terre haute for the annual 4th of july parade. it's quiet right now -- but here in a few hours the street will be lined with horses.. buggies .. and "hundreds" of people dressed up for the holiday. this is the "73rd" year for the frontier day parade in terre haute. you're looking at video from last year's parade. horses.. buggies.. and "hundreds" of people will line line the streets of downtown. the fun starts at "9-45" this morning. the parade begins at "fourth street and goes down wabash. then it turns on 9th street all the way down to chestnut. you can see it right there on your screen. then it will make the loop around 8th as well. all of those roads will be closed until "1" pm today. you can watch from the street "or" even ride in the lineup yourself. hope to see you there! live -- kt news 10. changes to terre haute's dance permit ordinance --