Speech to Text for A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Dangerously hot air, with a heat advisory in effect. A few pop-up storms are possible. High: 93° Feels Like: 104° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. Low: 74° Thursday: Danger heat continues. Scattered showers possible. High: 94° Detailed Forecast: Happy Birthday America!!! A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 90s and feels like temperatures will top triple digits for several hours. We know many of you are planning on being outside today; take your time, find shade and drink lots of water. A few afternoon showers are possible but most of the activity should come to an end before you plan to set off your fireworks.