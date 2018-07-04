Speech to Text for Changes to the dance ordinance?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are reminded... you do not need a permit for your private party. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. news 10 has continuing coverage of the dance permit controversy. news 10's heather good first brought you the story earlier this year. she's live in front of city hall where later this week the council will discuss changes to the ordinance a committee has been working on this issue the past month and came up with four changes to the dance permit ordinance. the first change ... is the name. a committee of concerned citizens... council members... and law enforcement have some proposed changes to the dance permit ordinance. the first is changing the name from dance permit... to special event permit. karrum nasser, district 3 city council says, "if you look at the ordinance it states special event over forty-four times in the ordinance. it's always been about controlling large groups rather than controlling the fact that there's dancing at a particular event so that will be the major change that people will see." the second change is for reoccuring public events like the blues at the crossroads... nasser says, "if someone has an event weekly, monthly, yearly they won't have to redo the permit, it'd be just a one time fee." councilman nasser explains... the third change deals with liability insurance. instead of a five million dollar policy ... hosts would need just a million. and finally... if you are denied a permit... there would be an appeals process. connie wrin organizes blues at the crossroads... and voiced her concern about the ordinance alongside others like local musician and community organizer james taylor. both are a part of the committee who came up with the proposed changes. wrin says she supports the new plan. taylor still questions if the ordinance is needed but says the conversation has been positive. nasser says, "i think that this is where government has worked with the people that it effects a lot and come up with a solution that's going to again keep our community safe and have events throughout our community." the ordinance will be discussed during the city council meeting this thursday. there will be time for public comment... and it could be voted on that night. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. again... the ordinance only applies to public events. we've got a link to the