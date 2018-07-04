Clear

Tuesday Late Forecast

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Tue Jul 03 19:51:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 03 19:51:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. independence day partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. heat index values as high as 105. calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 74. light south southeast wind. [d4]kevin throws to break good evening.. when you're trying to get into the major leagues.. you only have a small opportunity to make an impression.. and houston's a-j reed didn't of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. south southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. independence day partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. heat index values as high as 105. calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 74. light south southeast wind. good evening.. when you're trying to get into the major leagues.. you of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. south southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. independence day partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. heat index values as high as 105. calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 74. light south southeast wind. good evening.. when you're trying
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system